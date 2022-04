The steady rise of the career of Hailey Whitters, Eastern Iowa's very own country songstress, is about to shift into a new gear. Or at least it should. Her 2020 album The Dream made year-end best-of lists. She followed that up in 2021 with the addition of several stellar duets with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, and Jordan Davis on the expanded Living The Dream. Heck, she's even had a song featured on an episode of the hit TV show Yellowstone. But her new album 'Raised' sounds and feels like the best work of Whitters' career.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO