As hospitals and health systems vie for nursing talent, many organizations have turned to compensation as well as perks beyond pay. The question of whether these rising labor expenses are sustainable appears to be multifaceted and dependent on an organization's vantage point. But in the most populated state in the U.S. — and in one of the least populated — one thing is clear: nursing recruitment and retention requires approaches that must consider other factors such as licensing, housing and overall environment.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO