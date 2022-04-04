ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1991 Nissan 300ZX Was A Major Innovation For Its Day

By John Puckett
 2 days ago
This capable sports car has features that some cars still dont have today!

Nissan is known throughout the automotive enthusiast community for producing many enthusiast vehicles over its incredibly long life in the industry. Cars like the 240, GTR, and Datsun 510 stunned car guys with their reliability, performance, and unique styling. The '90s were a perfect time for Japanese car design as enthusiasts still fantasize about these wild sports cars. However, one model has always stood out to us as a bastion of technological innovation and, some would say, the forefather of nearly every new high-tech Nissan vehicle of the modern world. So what is this fiery sports coupe whose outstanding contributions to the automotive world made such an impact?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPh7a_0eykAcY500

This is a 1991 Nissan 300 ZX, and you might be surprised to find out that it sports features that would be considered advanced even in modern society. For example, along with six-way adjustable power seats, the interior was also given the luxury of automatic temperature control air conditioning. This makes long road trips and driving adventures a comfortable experience no matter the conditions outside the car. In addition, performance was highly focused on for this car, which is quite apparent when you see the power 4-wheel ABS disc brakes and 4 wheels independent multi-link suspension. Finally, you also get incredible speed-sensitive power-steering, making tight corners at high speeds a far easier feat than otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBFet_0eykAcY500

On top of all of that, you also get one of Nissan's most highly sought-after engine platforms to complete the performance package. Under the hood of this incredible beast is a 3.0-liter V6 engine capable of putting out around 222 horsepower from the factory with similar torque specs. The truly insane part of this engine is that the twin-turbo models came from the factory with the same engine making twin-turbocharging a breeze if that's the direction you want to take with this car. This is the perfect Japanese sleeper car for anyone looking to get into a technologically advanced performance car with heritage and prestige within the automotive community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlKPl_0eykAcY500

To see many more great classic and collector cars for sale visit raleighclassic.com.

