Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Reveals the Future of Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the fate of Juan Mata, with his Manchester United future in the balance.

The 33 year-old has seen very little action this season - only making five appearances across all competitions, with two of those coming from the bench.

There had been rumours about the Spaniard considering staying at the club in a coaching role, and others suggesting he would move clubs and continue to play.

The Italian transfer journalist had this to say about his future: "Been told Juan Mata will not retire at the end of the season, it's not even an option."

"He's now focused on Man United and then he will plan for his future - his current Man Utd deal runs out in June. Mata will not join Man Utd coaching staff, it's not in his plans."

Mata's contract expires at the end of the season, where it looks like he will end his nine years with the Red Devils.

United Transfer Room

