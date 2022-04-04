Rock On! A Tribute to Norm Miller and Those Who Help Keep Whale Rock Alive

If you weren’t at the Lyric on Friday, March 18, I feel bad for you, son; I got 99 problems but boredom ain’t one because the Lyric literally has something going on every day of the week. This particular day of the week was especially enticing if you missed it because the headliner was Venezuela’s very own experimental punk band Zeta, (now based in the US.) If you haven’t heard of these guys yet, do yourself a favor and drop everything you’re doing right now so you can get well acquainted; they’re currently out on the road for their headlining US tour, “El Tour Del Tiempo”, from February through April, so if you didn’t catch them in Fort Collins, you can still always quit your job and take an extended road trip! I know gas is outrageous right now but trust me…you won’t regret it.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO