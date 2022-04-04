Strange but true facts about your 2022 Rays

Manuel Margot sometimes got into sticky situations because of his chewing gum habit when he played with the Padres. [ GREGORY BULL | Associated Press (2017) ]

In honor of the Rays embarking on their 25th season in franchise history, here are 25 oddly interesting things about members of the organization, culled mostly from the tremendously educational and informational team media guide:

Gator chomp

In October, catcher Mike Zunino will be inducted in the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. Zunino led the Gators to the College World Series in each of his three seasons (2010-2012), is the only Gator to win the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top collegian, and, as the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 by Seattle, is the highest-drafted player in school history.

A real cowboy

Lefty Brooks Raley isn’t just a gunslinger on the mound and avid hunter. He and his younger brother, Cory, are businessmen in their hometown of Uvalde, Texas, co-owning a custom bolt action rifle company, Exile Firearms.

Hats off

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch at a live batting practice during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Corey Kluber didn’t seem that big of a deal when he signed out of a Texas high school to pitch for Stetson University in DeLand. But a breakout junior season led to him being a fourth-round pick by the Padres and eventually a two-time Cy Young Award winner with the Indians. Now his photo and name are on the outfield fence at Stetson’s Field, paired with fellow Hatter Jacob deGrom, who won his own Cy Young award for the Mets.

Wondering about Wander?

Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, hugs his dad of the same name after signing a record contract with the Rays. [ Courtesy of the Rays ]

Wander is a family name for the Francos. The patriarch is Wander Fernando Franco, who is said to have briefly played professionally in White Sox system. He named all three of his sons Wander, but with different middle names. Better yet, all three went into the family business.

Wander Javier Franco, now 27, played parts of eight seasons in the minors and independent leagues, last in 2019. Wander Alexander Franco, 25, played six seasons in the low minors, also last in 2019. And the youngest, Wander Samuel Franco, is playing for the Rays. … There is another Wander in baseball, also from the Dominican Republic, though unrelated: Wander Suero has pitched the last four years for Washington.

Eight would be enough

Cal Ripken Jr. is a favorite of Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan. [ JULIO CORTEZ | Associated Press (2019) ]

Having grown up in the Baltimore area, Shane McClanahan’s favorite player was Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. McClanahan is trying to pay tribute with his jersey number. He was assigned 62 in his first big-league camp, and came to see it as 6+ 2 = 8. Now that he’s established, he took No. 18 when it became available after the trade of Joey Wendle. But getting No. 8 will require a deal with second baseman Brandon Lowe, who has worn it well.

A different kind of bubble

Then-Padres centerfielder Manuel Margot keeps a bubble-gum bubble on his way to making the catch for the out on the Rockies' Trevor Story in 2017. [ GREGORY BULL | Associated Press (2017) ]

Outfielder Manuel Margot somehow made news twice in his 2017 rookie season with the Padres due to his bubble gum. In a game against the Phillies, a large wad fell out of his mouth and onto the centerfield turf, causing a brief delay as the batter pointed it out. A month later, he was shown tracking down a fly ball while blowing a bubble.

As the saying goes …

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) chases rightfielder Brett Phillips (14) as they celebrate Phillips' walk-off single for the the 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series in 2000. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Outfielder Brett Phillips was out of breath and in need of IV fluids as he did a Fox TV interview after his 2020 World Series Game 4 heroics. But what he said to Ken Rosenthal that night — “Baseball is fun” — was appropriate given Phillips’ approach to the game, and it is now a slogan on thousands of T-shirts in the Tampa Bay area and around the country. Phillips and his wife, Bri, launched an apparel company that also sells hoodies, caps, tanks, onesies and more with the motto at baseballisfun35.com.

Familiar feeling

Ryan Yarbrough delivers a pitch during his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox on March 31, 2018, in St. Petersburg. [ URSO, CHRIS | Times (2018) ]

When Ryan Yarbrough was acquired in a trade from Seattle in January 2017 and pulled on a Rays uniform for his big-league debut the next year, he had a familiar feeling. Yarbrough grew up in Lakeland as a Rays fan and still had some gear from their 2008 World Series season at his family’s home — including a Scott Kazmir jersey hanging in his bedroom.

Ghost stories

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) stretches during spring training. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Ji-Man Choi is fearless in the batter’s box — especially when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is on the mound — but extremely scared of ghosts. Choi believes he has had many encounters, including hugs and whispers, starting in 2011 when he was recovering from back surgery, sensed a “spirit” on his chest and felt the bed move as he woke up. He said he had another encounter at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, where other big-leaguers have also cited similar paranormal experiences.

An Uber reliever

Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen (34) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field last season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Right-hander J.P. Feyereisen had a pretty good sense of the Tampa Bay area well before being acquired from Milwaukee in a May trade. While Feyereisen was in spring training in Tampa with the Yankees 2017-19, he spent some of his free nights as an Uber driver, with trips to and from Lightning games his most profitable. Feyereisen, who got identified by some Marlins scouts he picked up, said he was a pretty good driver. “I had the gum and the chargers and everything you need; waters in a cooler,” he said. “I was doing it all.”

Let the kids play

Rays pitcher Luis Patino reacts as he is relieved by manager Kevin Cash during the third inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25 last season. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | Associated Press (2021) ]

When Luis Patino made his Rays debut on April 25, he became their first player with less history than the franchise. The Rays began play March 31, 1998; Patino was born Oct. 26, 1999. Wander Franco, whose March 1, 2001, birthdate made him the first big-leaguer born in the 21st century, has since joined Patino.

Oh, brother, Part I

Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows (17) runs to first base during a minor-league spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 22, 2021, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. [ MIKE JANES | Associated Press ]

Outfielder Austin Meadows has already played in an All-Star Game and posted 30-plus homer and 100-plus RBI seasons, but he might not be the best player in the family. His younger brother, Parker, is a prospect in the Tigers organization, ranked 20th by mlb.com and 26th by Baseball America, heralded for his outstanding defense but held back — to this point — by lack of offensive production.

Oh brother, Part II

Rowdies goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena is seen on the field before taking on Orange County SC in the 2021 USL Championship final. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Outfielder Randy Arozarena already has won the American League Championship Series MVP award and AL Rookie of the Year honors, but he might not be the best athlete in the family. His younger brother, Raiko, is a second-year goalkeeper for the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team, the United Soccer League Championship franchise owned by the Rays.

Showtime

Chris Prieto, left, briefly was called up with the Angels during the 2005 season. [ ROY DABNER | Associated Press (2005) ]

New first base/outfield/baserunning coach Chris Prieto played in 1,319 minor-league games for six different organizations over 13 seasons, but only two games in the majors. During his 2005 final season, Prieto got a brief callup by the Angels, starting May 14 in centerfield at Detroit, dropping a sac bunt and flying out, then was a defensive replacement two nights later and flied out. He retired as a player after the season, and eventually went into coaching, spending six years on the Mariners’ major-league staff.

Sweet gig

Brandon Lowe's wife, Madison, runs the Sweet and Lowe Bakery. [ Instagram ]

Brandon Lowe likes to joke about his unofficial side job as the taste tester for wife Madison’s Sweet and Lowe Bakery business, where she makes custom cakes and cookies from their kitchen. He also pitches in to occasionally help with the dishes.

Pride of Tampa

Gaither second baseman Brady North catches a grounder to throw out Alonso batter Joe Lorenzo during a Class 6A region baseball semifinal in 2009. [ Times (2009) ]

New assistant hitting coach Brady North’s reputation precedes him in the Tampa Bay area. North starred at Tampa’s Gaither High, having his No. 35 jersey retired before spring training. That was a family affair, as his father, Nelson, is the coach of the Cowboys, whose alumni include Rays manager Kevin Cash. Brady spent two years as Gaither’s hitting coach before going into college and pro coaching, joining the Rays’ minor-league organization in 2019.

Wave runner

Students walk on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. [ MICHAEL DWYER | Associated Press (2015) ]

Will Cousins worked his way from research and development analyst to vice president of baseball development in seven years with the Rays. But it was what he did before joining them in 2015 that really stands out. After getting a mathematics degree from Pepperdine and a Ph.D. in applied math from North Carolina State, Cousins spent three years at MIT researching ocean waves.

The Rays way

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz communicates with Manny Navarro, who is in the dugout, in the third inning against the Pirates during a spring training game. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Infielder Yandy Diaz had a Rays connection before he knew it. His father, Jorge, played for Cuba’s Villa Clara team with Rolando Arrojo, the pitcher who would later defect and pitch for the inaugural Devil Rays team and was their first All-Star. Jorge also came over to play briefly in the minors, and Yandy eventually did the same.

Director of directing

Jennifer Lyn Tran is the Tampa Bay Rays' chief people and culture officer. She oversees human resources and organizational engagement. Tampa Bay Rays [ Tampa Bay Rays ]

The Rays tend to be creative in many facets of the game, and that includes creating interesting titles for some of their personnel. Here are five that stand out on their roster of team officials:

Director, predictive modeling: Taylor Smith

Lead biomechanist, performance science: Mike McNally

Coordinator, vision science: Vishnu Sarpeshkar

Chief people & culture officer: Jennifer Lyn Tran

Major league ATC/acupuncturist: Shinichiro Fukuda

Getting his kicks

Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson points out a ball in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins last season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Before Nick Anderson worked his way into becoming one of the game’s top relievers, he dabbled briefly in high school football, playing outside linebacker and kicker — wearing square-toed cleats and kicking old-school style straight on.

A different kind of catch

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) makes a catch for the second out of the second inning on Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Kevin Kiermaier prides himself on catching everything hit to centerfield. Also hauling in as many fish as he can, especially from his custom boat he named Outlaw Bowfishing — and The OB for short. His personal best is a 43-pound buffalo carp.

Quite the cousin

Joe DiMaggio lines a single to leftfield in the seventh inning of the second game of a doubleheader at Washington, in this June 29, 1941 photo, to set a record for hitting safely in 42 consecutive games. [ FILE | Associated Press (1941) ]

Pitcher Chris Mazza has some regal baseball bloodlines — third cousins with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio. Mazza recalls meeting Joe D once at a family union, but being about 6 years old “didn’t realize who he actually was at the time.” The first time Mazza pitched at Yankee Stadium, he went out to Monument Park before the game and took a photo of DiMaggio’s plaque.

The Rays’ coaching tree

Former Ray Gabe Kapler now manages the Giants. [ ROSS D. FRANKLIN | Associated Press ]

Kevin Cash is the sixth former Rays player to land a manager’s job; the others:

Ozzie Guillén (with Rays in 2000): Managed White Sox (2004-11), Marlins (2012)

Kevin Cash (with Rays in 2005): Manages Rays (2015–current)

Mickey Callaway (with Rays 1999-01): Managed Mets (2018-19)

Gabe Kapler (with Rays 2009-10): Managed Phillies (2018-19), Giants (2020–current)

Dave Martinez (with Rays 1998–2000): Manages Nationals (2018–current)

Rocco Baldelli (with Rays 2003-08, 2010): Manages Twins 2019-present

Former Rays coaches who became managers include Charlie Montoyo and Derek Shelton.

Lip service

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow speaks with members of the media on the first day of spring training in Port Charlotte. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Injured pitcher Tyler Glasnow jokes about offsetting his extremely short attention span by having varied interests, from mediation to podcasts to thrill-seeking adventures to music. In tribute to a song by rapper Lil Boosie (now known as Boosie BadAzz) the words NO JUICE are tattooed on the inside of his lower lip.

Quite a pair

Rays pitcher Josh Fleming waits for live batting practice to begin on a recent Tuesday in Port Charlotte. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Pitcher Josh Fleming met his wife, Katie, when they were going to school and playing sports at St. Louis’ Webster University. While Fleming played baseball for the Gorloks, Katie played volleyball. And her senior and his junior year, they were named the Division III school’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

• • •

