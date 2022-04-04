ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rock On! A Tribute to Norm Miller and Those Who Help Keep Whale Rock Alive

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who knew a painted rock could and would become such a popular topic?! Why, if I didn’t know any better, I’d say this rock is almost more popular than the other ‘Rock’ that just got slapped at the Oscars! First and foremost, I feel it’s important to get a certain specific...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Offers Amazing Look at His Ranch: ‘No Place Like Home’

Few sights in life are as beautiful as a sunset over a sprawling ranch. Especially if that ranch is home, as is the case for Yellowstone‘s own Forrie J. Smith. “There’s no place like home!” Smith posts to his official Instagram late Tuesday evening. The Lloyd actor is living his best life on his home ranch in San Acacia, New Mexico and sharing the glory with Yellowstone fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
New Country 99.1

Beautiful Video of Aurora Borealis From Colorado’s Pawnee National Grassland

You do not immediately think 'Colorado' when you hear 'Aurora Borealis;' but if you get out to a part of the state that's north and dark, you can get lucky. Pawnee National Grassland lays about an hour east of Fort Collins, north of Highway 14. Thousands of people visit the area every year to go bird-watching, including finding Colorado's State Bird, the lark bunting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Why More People Are Moving to Fort Collins

Fort Collins is considered to be one of the best places to live in the country. This part of the world has what many would describe as a small-town atmosphere. However, having such an atmosphere does not mean that there isn’t something for everyone here. Fort Collins is home to an award-winning university, and a lot of high-tech companies call this area home.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Whale Rock#Blue Whale#Pianos
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Osprey in North Fort Collins

The photo of the week this week is from Bill Leggitt from It’s Magic Photos. The photo is of an Osprey in North Fort Collins. Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

BBB Announces Candidates for 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship

14 businesses from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship presented locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses between six months and four [...] This post BBB Announces Candidates for 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
northfortynews

Heavy Gus with Special Guest Frail Talk Coming to Wolverine Farm

California-based trio Heavy Gus, Dorota Szuta, and Stelth Ulvang (of The Lumineers) along with drummer Ryan Dobrowski (from Blind Pilot), are doing a special run of Colorado shows and will be performing at Wolverine Farm on April 6 [...] This post Heavy Gus with Special Guest Frail Talk Coming to Wolverine Farm previously appeared on North Forty News.
MUSIC
northfortynews

The Jeff Jenkins Organ Quartet

The Jeff Jenkins Organ Quartet features classic tunes from the great American songbook, modern jazz standards, and original compositions. Always lively, fun, and sometimes funky, this group is always a favorite among concertgoers from all generations! The show is on April 16 with doors opening at 1 pm and the concert starts at 1:30 pm, though at this time the location is still to be determined.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘There seems to be no exit point’: Author William DeBuys on the battle for water in the American West

In the ruggedly beautiful Southwest, the time has come for hard choices.Years of persistent drought in America’s hottest and driest region is being worsened by climate change, and has led to historic declines at critical reservoirs and difficult decisions over cuts to water supply.It’s a crisis that the author and conservationist, William deBuys, has witnessed first-hand over the years, noting with some relief that he had recently stepped down from his local irrigation association.“I’m glad I did because I think we’re going to be really short of water this coming irrigation season,” he told The Independent. “The commissioners will have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy