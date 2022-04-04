Man killed, two others injured in shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified a suspect and a person of interest after a deadly triple shooting at MacArthur Center in Downtown Norfolk.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue.

When they got to the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the mall. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as 33-year-old Norfolk resident Roosevelt A. McKinney.

WAVY viewer Lisa Lafitte was sheltered inside a MacArthur Center restaurant as police investigated the deadly shooting at the mall.

Police also found a woman and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident began inside a store, police said the investigation determined. Officers obtained security camera footage that shows the suspect and a person of interest.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened as two people argued about money. Although Boone said Saturday night that he believed the victim and shooter were related, police said on Sunday that is not the case.

“I only highlight that because this is the second incident in weeks due to a lack of conflict,” Boone said in an interview.

On Monday, police sent 10 On Your Side a heavily-redacted incident report . Names of the victims and most details from the incident were redacted.

One woman eating at a restaurant inside the mall when the shooting happened told 10 On Your Side that she heard at least 11 gunshots.

*Note: The video above is the full interview with Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone.

This shooting comes just weeks after five people were shot on nearby Granby Street . Three people were injured and two others were fatally shot.

“These are different times when people will do anything to settle a dispute,” Boone added. “I say that because the unfortunate incident that happened weeks ago was a result of that.”

This is the third shooting inside the MacArthur Center since 2019.

Two people were taken to the hospital and four people were arrested after a fight between two groups led to a shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2019 .

Two others were shot inside the mall in October 2019 .

According to Boone, half of the homicides over the past two years in Norfolk have occurred in a home at the hands of loved ones.

*EDITOR’S NOTE: Police initially tweeted that a woman was shot and killed; however, Chief Boone told reporters on the scene that the victim was a man. Police also initially stated that 1 man and 2 women sustained injuries before correcting it to 2 men and 1 woman.

