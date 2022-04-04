ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Video: Man wanted for beating dog at Fort Myers gas station

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a man who was caught on camera punching a dog at a Racetrac gas station in Fort Myers, officials said.

A bystander caught the moment the man attacked the dog on Tuesday, March 29 at an unspecified Racetrac gas station “somewhere” in Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

WATCH BELOW [WARNING GRAPHIC]:

Investigators believe the man was in a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or which Racetrac gas station is shown in the video to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.

