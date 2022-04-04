ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County DA seeks death penalty against man accused of killing woman and their unborn child

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZfYJ_0eyk7Jc200

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a woman and their unborn child in September 2021, its office announced on Monday.

Isaac Smith is accused of shooting and killing Karli Short in McKeesport. Karli was also 17 weeks pregnant with Smith’s child when she was killed.

Karli is the daughter of former Penn State and NFL football player Brandon Short.

According to witness testimony, Karli invited Smith over to her home in McKeesport the night she was killed.

Karli’s uncle testified that he heard one gunshot. The next morning, detectives found her body and realized she was shot in the head.

Smith’s attorney argued that there wasn’t a motive for his client to kill Karli. Ultimately, the judge found that the Commonwealth had met its burden for the case to move forward.

Previous coverage: “There’s a killer on the loose”: Former NFL player remembers pregnant daughter killed in McKeesport

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Connie Nania
2d ago

The death penalty is never carried out today is the 13 anniversary of the MURDERS of three police officers in Stanton Heights area of Pittsburgh,the murderer is still sitting in jail,living on taxpayers money.Governor Wolf has declared a moratorium on death penalty.Always more compassion for criminal than for victims

Reply
2
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

DuBois woman accused of strangling, assaulting daughter

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged after investigators were told she had been assaulting her 14-year-old daughter for over a year. On Feb. 15, Assistant District Attorney Trudy Lumadue told DuBois City police that the daughter of 36-year-old Melissa Hawk claimed her mother had assaulted her. This alleged assault took place at […]
DUBOIS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unborn Child#Shooting#Capital Punishment#Penn State#Commonwealth#Mckeesport 2022#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dead in South Side shooting

A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood late Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to Freysburg Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene in a residential area a few blocks back from East Carson Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy