Multnomah County, OR

Opening statements begin in Nancy Brophy murder trial

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forty-six months after Chef Daniel Brophy was shot to death at the Oregon Culinary Institute, opening statements begin Monday morning in the trial of his wife, romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy.

The trial is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Judge Christopher Ramras will preside in a Multnomah County courtroom.

Murder at Oregon Culinary Institute: Nancy Brophy trial to start

Since her arrest in September 2018, the 71-year-old has remained behind bars. Her trial has often been delayed through a variety of legal maneuvers, lawsuits and the pandemic.

Nancy Brophy is accused of using a 9mm pistol to kill her husband, Daniel Brophy, sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018. She was indicted on one count of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.

Nancy and Daniel Brophy in undated family photos (KOIN, file)

Background

The morning he died, Daniel left home, got to work, disarmed the alarm at 7:21 a.m. and was the only person at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Daniel was shot twice, once in the back and once in the chest. Both bullets — likely from a Glock 9mm handgun — pierced his heart and either could have been the fatal shot, the medical examiner said.

One of Daniel’s co-workers arrived at 7:30 a.m., but didn’t find his body in the rear kitchen until she let students come inside at 8 a.m.

Investigators found surveillance video they say shows Nancy Brophy arriving near OCI before her husband did and then leaving the area at 7:28 a.m.

Nancy Crampton Brophy has published a number of books, including “The Wrong Series” –The Wrong Cop, The Wrong Husband, The Wrong Seal, The Wrong Lover, The Wrong Hero, plus other titles such as “Hell on the Heart” and “The Girl Most Likely To.”

She also wrote a 2011 essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” In that essay she listed 5 motives for murdering your husband.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this trial.

