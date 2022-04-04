IBC Advanced Alloys Completes Consolidation

Titanium alloy has become a promising candidate material for oil country tubular goods (OCTGs) in harsh service environments owing to its high specific strength, low density, low elastic modulus, excellent toughness, excellent anti-fatigue and corrosion resistance. However, because the high-quality natural gas resources in China are mainly concentrated deep underground, titanium alloy tubing and casing will bear great external pressure loads underground, so the collapse strength of titanium alloy tubing and casing is very important for the safety of the string in the well. In this paper, a new collapse strength calculation model, the strength collapse criterion model (SCM), was proposed for titanium alloy tubing and casing. 35 different specifications of titanium alloy tubing and casing were selected for the full-scale collapse tests to verify the reliability of the established SCM model. Furthermore, the effect of different key parameters (such as strength, ovality, eccentricity and residual stress) on collapse strength of titanium alloy pipes were investigated systematically and compared with the same specifications of steel pipes. The strength collapse criterion model and analysis results can provide a technical reference for the design and use of titanium alloy OCTGs in the petroleum and natural gas industries.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 DAYS AGO