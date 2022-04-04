ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBC Advanced Alloys Completes Consolidation

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin-based IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. has begun copper alloy casting at its new copper alloy foundry in Franklin. IBC says the launch of the new production facility marks the completion of a two-year consolidation of...

