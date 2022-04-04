ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Iowa salon raises money to bring Ukrainian family to the US

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — An Iowa salon put its clippers to good use by raising money to help a Ukrainian woman who moved to the region to get her family to the United States. Encore Salon raised...

www.kcci.com

