Car goes down embankment in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

A car tumbled down an embankment in Chatsworth early Monday morning.

The car was discovered in the Chatsworth Reservoir by a nearby resident who heard the car's alarm at around 1:40 a.m.

Los Angeles police responded and found a 2019 Ford Mustang down an embankment. The car was empty.

Police scoured the area with choppers, but no driver or passengers were found.

The car had not been reported stolen, police said. It was registered out of the city of Carson.

April 4, 2022. (CBSLA)

