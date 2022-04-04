ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lawmakers called into a special session by Virginia’s governor

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia’s governor is calling on state lawmakers to finish a budget they didn’t get into during their regular legislative session, calling them into a special session Monday in Richmond. Only a brief meeting is expected for this special session. Virginia state Sen. Janet Howell, a...

wtop.com

Comments

skeptical2020
2d ago

Hoping that ANY member of the legislature that's complaining about finishing their job before receding for the summer is publicly recorded as such so voters can dismiss them permanently when the member's time in office is up for re-election

Reply
5
Phil Webb
2d ago

he calls them back to work to the job they should have done in the first place and people gripe how about putting your idealog aside and putting what's right for the people first don't care if it's rep. are democrats and that's coming from a libertarian

Reply
4
