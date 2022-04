(KUTV) — Sarah Gubler isn’t shy. In fact, she’s becoming a little bit famous among her classmates at the Jean Massieu School for the Deaf in Salt Lake City. Gubler is deaf and blind, and those aren’t viewed as qualities to “overcome" at Jean Massieu School, which describes itself as “a fully accessible setting that strives to develop a sense of identity in which students feel they can be proud of who they are.” It is part of the public Utah Schools for the Deaf & Blind.

