How to repair familial relationships damaged by views on COVID

By Blair Ledet
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS – Some families grew closer over the pandemic while others suffered rifts. Differing views on vaccines, masks, and testing has made for some tricky and...

StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.
Stacy Wynn

Stonewalling Destroys Healthy Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

18 False Beliefs of People Raised With Emotional Neglect

If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissistic Negativism Taints Relationships

Narcissism is one of the single most important concepts we think about in trying to understand ourselves and others. As they ask in the computer world, is it a feature or a bug? In fact, it's both! Most of us are somewhere in between feature and bug, which usually works well enough to get us through the day, balancing our own needs with those of others without splitting into all-good or all-bad (what psychoanalysts call "part-object" relationships, rather than whole, full ones).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Struggle with Their Emotions

So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Romantic Relationships Will Be Put To The Test This Week, Astrologers Say

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The beginning of this week could reveal some harsh realities in the romance department, but you'll get a chance to wipe the slate clean by Friday. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Cannot Fully Love Victims Or Themselves

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
PsyPost

Men with higher levels of dark personality traits exhibit a greater tendency towards infidelity

Having a partner with a ‘dark personality’ can put you at higher risk of suffering repeated infidelity, a study published in the Acta Psychologica journal reveals. The concept of a ‘dark personality’ comes from a triad proposed by personality theorists and includes subclinical narcissism (focus on oneself), psychopathy (lack of empathy, remorselessness), and Machiavellianism (cynicism, acting in self-interest). Other traits associated with a dark personality are sadism, selfishness, moral disengagement, and resentment.
RELATIONSHIPS
StaceyNHerrera

Alcoholism and codependency are often connected in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For a good portion of my childhood, my family and I lived in a small apartment complex. There were 12 units total, six on each side, and my family was close to many of the longtime tenants.
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StaceyNHerrera

Love addicts often exhibit compulsive behaviors

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine describes herself as a “relationship chameleon.” And when I asked her what she meant by that, she said, “whatever my partner likes, I work to be really good at it.”
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Small Relationship Mistakes Creating Long-Term Damage

Last week my partner had one of his good friends over for dinner whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that at times I just took her for granted… you know? I could have really appreciated her more.”
MindBodyGreen

4 Underrated Qualities Of A Successful Relationship, From A Couples' Therapist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's 8 a.m.: Molly is in the kitchen making coffee. Jack wanders in. Molly asks him how he slept. Not well; he's worried about a meeting he has today. Molly asks him if there is anything she can do to help.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
