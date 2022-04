The University of Maryland is working with an international aid group to temporarily house 25 Afghan refugees on its College Park campus, officials said Tuesday. The families, each with at least seven members, will start settling on campus over the next few weeks and stay for up to one year, officials said. Among the arrivals are people granted "humanitarian parole" who were evacuated through Operation Allies Welcome - a Biden administration effort to resettle Afghans who worked alongside U.S. personnel - and those who face persecution in Afghanistan because of their work as interpreters, drivers or cultural advisers.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO