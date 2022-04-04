ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces divorce from 1 of 9 wives: ‘She wanted to have me all to herself’

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 2 days ago

She was a non-conformist.

A Brazilian model and swinger who married nine women to “celebrate free love” is now facing divorce from one of his betrothed because she didn’t want to share a husband.

“She wanted to have me all to herself,” Arthur O Urso told Jam Press of the pending split.

The model, who was married to fellow swinger Luana Kazaki, made waves in marital circles last year after tying the knot with eight other women in Sao Paulo because he wanted to “protest against monogamy.” Alas, the nuptials weren’t legally binding as polygamy is outlawed in Brazil.

However, one of his nine wives, simply identified as Agatha, has decided to depart the marital nonet as she was “missing a monogamous relationship,” according to Urso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCWRC_0eyk3uyP00 “She wanted to have me all to herself,” said Arthur O Urso.Jam Press/CO Press Office https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBwR9_0eyk3uyP00
The model, who was married to fellow swinger Luana Kazaki, had tied the knot with eight other women in Sao Paulo because he wanted to “protest against monogamy.”Jam Press/CO Press Office https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhUTZ_0eyk3uyP00 Urso’s nine wives.Jam Press/CO Press Office

“It didn’t make sense – we have to share,” said her distraught hubby, who is now slated to get divorced from his former squeeze. “I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.”

His eight other paramours reportedly agreed that Agatha’s “attitude was wrong” and believed “that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings,” he said.

Despite losing a wife, the non-amorous man isn’t in a hurry to replace her just yet — presumably because he’s got soulmates to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9dHh_0eyk3uyP00 “It didn’t make sense – we have to share,” said Urso. “I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.”Jam Press/CO Press Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuR74_0eyk3uyP00 Urso says he wants to replace Agatha with two wives to bring the number up to an even 10.Jam Press/CO Press Office https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhzrj_0eyk3uyP00
Urso kisses one of his nine wives at his wedding in Sao Paulo.Jam Press/CO Press Office

However, in the future, the prolific polygamist plans to exchange vows with two more women to both fill the hole in his harem and bring the number up to an even 10, Jam Press reported.

“I have a dream – my wish has always been to have 10 wives,” gushed Urso, who earns around $73,000 per month on OnlyFans by posting kinky videos of himself and his first wife. “I only have one daughter, but I want to have [a child] with each one of my wives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ui7Q0_0eyk3uyP00
Polygamy is currently illegal in Brazil.Jam Press/CO Press Office https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfuYi_0eyk3uyP00 Urso reportedly makes over $73,000 per month on OnyFans.Jam Press/CO Press Office

He added, “The love I feel for each of them is the same. I think it would be unfair to only have children with one or two of them.”

In a similarly polyamorous tale out of Africa, a Congolese man married triplets all on the same day — after they all reportedly proposed to him simultaneously.

New York Post

