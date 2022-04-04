Elderly woman, 3-year-old killed in double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An elderly woman and a 3-year-old were killed in a double homicide Sunday, according to Birmingham Police.Man shot, killed in Birmingham; woman in custody
Police said the bodies of both victims were discovered at a home on Hillman Drive SW around 5:10 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to the home on a welfare check after family members were unable to contact the people inside.
BPD, alongside Birmingham Fire and Rescue, executed a forced entry and discovered the victims in a back room. Police confirm a person of interest is in custody and being questioned by detectives.
The identity of both victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 3