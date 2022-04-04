ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Machine Gun Kelly etches his name into Cleveland’s music history books

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Machine Gun Kelly is officially No. 1 again. Despite not being nominated for any Grammy Awards at Sunday night’s ceremony, the Cleveland-bred rapper-turned-rocker is on top of the music world with his new album “Mainstream Sellout.”. The set, released...

Related
E! News

Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter and His BFF Pete Davidson Make Surprise Cameos on New Album

Watch: See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time. Machine Gun Kelly's new album is full of surprises. After the "Wild Boy" rapper, 31, released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout on March 25, fans immediately noticed the cameos on "Wall of Fame (Interlude)." Both MGK's BFF Pete Davidson, 28, and his 12-year-old daughter Casie—who he shares with ex Emma Cannon—contributed to the song.
CELEBRITIES
WTHR

Machine Gun Kelly announces Indiana concert in August

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Machine Gun Kelly announced his international "Mainstream Sellout Tour" Monday, including a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, Aug.11, 2022. Kelly will be joined by special guests Travis Barker and WILLOW as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The North American part...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ice-T Fronts a Grammy-Winning Metal Band Most 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Don't Know About

Most Law & Order: SVU fans know that series star Ice-T started out as a rapper before becoming an actor, but many may not be aware that he also fronts a Grammy-winning metal band. For more than three decades, Ice T has been the vocalist for Body Count, a hardcore metal band hailing from Los Angeles. In 2021, Body Count took home the Best Metal Performance award at the Grammys, for the song "Bum-Rush," which was the second single from their most recent album, 2020's Carnivore.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Remember Taylor Hawkins: ‘A True Artist to His Very Core’

Click here to read the full article. Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50. Hawkins and Dave Grohl together delivered the induction speech when the prog-rock legends were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Foo Fighters duo then performed “2112” alongside Rush during the Rock Hall ceremony. “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,” Lee and Lifeson...
MUSIC
News On 6

Machine Gun Kelly To Perform At BOK Center This Summer

Rock-rapper Machine Gun Kelly is making a stop in Tulsa this June. The artist is bringing his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" to the BOK Center on Saturday, July 9. Special guests Avril Lavigne and Willow will join him. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $30.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Skid Row Part Ways With ZP Theart, Reveal Erik Gronwall as New Vocalist

Skid Row have made another singer switch, as revealed with the premiere of a new song from their upcoming album The Gang's All Here, earlier today on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM show. Having spent the last few years with former DragonForce frontman ZP Theart handling vocals, the band is moving on with Erik Gronwall, formerly of the band H.E.A.T., taking the lead.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Elliott: Calling Def Leppard Hair Metal is ‘Lazy Journalism’

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has expressed frustration with those writers who label his band hair metal. “I’ve given people plenty of opportunities to see beyond that [label],” the frontman explained during a conversation with Rolling Stone. “And I don’t have a problem with bands being that if that’s what they want to be. I have a problem with people that can’t see beyond the fact that although the Sunset Strip was alight in 1985, 1986, 1987, we were in fuckin’ Windmill Lane [Recording Studios] and Holland making Hysteria. We were so far removed from all that stuff. I’m not saying we don’t fuckin’ have hair, but fuckin’ Paul Weller’s got hair! So does Robert Plant, lots of hair! It doesn’t make them hair metal or hair pop. To me, it’s lazy journalism. It’s just lazy.”
ROCK MUSIC
