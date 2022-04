World of Tanks developer Wargaming has announced it will depart Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian video game developer announced earlier today on April 4 that it would be departing both nations with immediate effect. "Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide," the company stated via a press release. "The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus."

