ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Veteran, emergency worker coffee gathering in Willmar Monday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Volunteers gather to provide meals as workers repair Cushing community

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Across Deep East Texas, the strenuous process of cleaning up and rebuilding has begun. On Wednesday, Nacogdoches county residents in Cushing gained encouragement, a helping hand, and a bite to eat to keep them going. Toby Self, the owner of Self-Made Donuts, said he was...
CUSHING, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bama Pies helping veterans at Coffee Bunker

TULSA, Okla. — Bama Pies has joined the Tulsa Employer Alliance for Veterans at the Coffee Bunker. By joining the Alliance, Bama agrees to things like assigning an in-house veteran advocate, maintaining an veteran support group and trying to give veteran new hires a wage as close as possible to their last military pay. Bama also cut a check for $5000 and presented it to the Coffee Bunker.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Willmar, MN
Government
Willmar, MN
Lifestyle
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Service
AM 1390 KRFO

Amazing New Store In Rochester Planning To Open In April

Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KROC News

Loud Scary Noises Reported in Downtown Rochester Near Mayo Clinic

I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from someone asking about an explosion in downtown Rochester near Mayo Clinic. I was immediately concerned because I know how many people work in that area. I have a great view of the downtown area from my office so I peaked out to see if there was mass chaos. Everything looked normal. I asked my news team if they had heard anything about an explosion - They hadn't.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Police Continue Looking For “Hammer Man”

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are still on the lookout for the man who caused a disturbance in a rural neighborhood Wednesday. Officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Marion Rd SE around 9:30 am after a man called to report his truck had just been stolen.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘He’s A Miracle’: After Harrowing Birth, Wisconsin Family Celebrates Baby’s 1st Birthday

HAYWARD. Wis. (WCCO) — A Hayward, Wisconsin, family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But at Children’s Minnesota they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in this case, it’s a miracle. Baby Jagger (credit: CBS) “It still amazes me,” Mycaela Scalzo, baby Jagger’s mother, said. Mycaela and Donovan — parents to an almost 1-year-old girl — found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called...
HAYWARD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy