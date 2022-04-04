Hancock County getting new resources to help survivors of sexual assault

HANCOCK COUNTY — For the first time, survivors of sexual assault in Hancock County won't have to travel to another county for medical attention specifically for them.

Through a grant, the Hancock Community Health Network is launching the county's first Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program. Survivors in Henry County will also be served. The program will allow survivors to get sexual assault exams in a secure and comfortable environment.

"Our goal is to bring the community together and make sexual assault something that we talk about on a regular basis. It happens here in our community and we have the need for this sexual assault nurse examiner program ... we want it to be successful," Aimee Herring, Hancock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, said. "We want our survivors to walk away feeling like every interaction they've had from the point of their first disclosure to the end of any potential investigation to feel like their best interest is at heart."

From 2006 to 2016, the prosecutor’s office did not get a single conviction for rape. Earlier this year, the county created a new Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART , which is comprised of police, prosecutors, victim advocates and medical professionals. The program's goal is to coordinate a victim-centered, collaborative, interdisciplinary response to all victims of sexual assault by providing comprehensive forensic evaluation, continued advocacy, and criminal justice services in an ethical and compassionate manner.

A donation drive is running now through April 23 at several locations. The SANE program is set to begin later this spring or in early summer.

Hancock County Public Library

Greenfield Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff's Department

Fortville Police Department

McCordsville Police Department

Shirley Police Department

Greenfield Banking Company

Hancock Regional Hospital

Hancock Wellness Center

Healthy 365 Connection Center

Rotary Club of Greenfield

Greenfield Fire Stations 421 and 422

Christ Fellowship Knightstown

Provided Graphic/SART Hancock County