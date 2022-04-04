ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Hancock County getting new resources to help survivors of sexual assault

By Kara Kenney, Michelle Kaufman
 2 days ago
HANCOCK COUNTY — For the first time, survivors of sexual assault in Hancock County won't have to travel to another county for medical attention specifically for them.

Through a grant, the Hancock Community Health Network is launching the county's first Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program. Survivors in Henry County will also be served. The program will allow survivors to get sexual assault exams in a secure and comfortable environment.

"Our goal is to bring the community together and make sexual assault something that we talk about on a regular basis. It happens here in our community and we have the need for this sexual assault nurse examiner program ... we want it to be successful," Aimee Herring, Hancock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, said. "We want our survivors to walk away feeling like every interaction they've had from the point of their first disclosure to the end of any potential investigation to feel like their best interest is at heart."

From 2006 to 2016, the prosecutor’s office did not get a single conviction for rape. Earlier this year, the county created a new Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART , which is comprised of police, prosecutors, victim advocates and medical professionals. The program's goal is to coordinate a victim-centered, collaborative, interdisciplinary response to all victims of sexual assault by providing comprehensive forensic evaluation, continued advocacy, and criminal justice services in an ethical and compassionate manner.

RELATED: Governor signs bill aimed at defining rape and consent in Indiana

A donation drive is running now through April 23 at several locations. The SANE program is set to begin later this spring or in early summer.

  • Hancock County Public Library
  • Greenfield Police Department
  • Hancock County Sheriff's Department
  • Fortville Police Department
  • McCordsville Police Department
  • Shirley Police Department
  • Greenfield Banking Company
  • Hancock Regional Hospital
  • Hancock Wellness Center
  • Healthy 365 Connection Center
  • Rotary Club of Greenfield
  • Greenfield Fire Stations 421 and 422
  • Christ Fellowship Knightstown
Provided Graphic/SART Hancock County
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, IN
FOX59

Jackson County man arrested after Wednesday evening shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Jackson County man faces charges after a shooting left another man critically wounded. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South of County Road 990 West. The victim, a 46-year-old man, called 911 to report the shooting before driving to the intersection of […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indy man released from jail holds family hostage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3300 block of Rue Chanel for a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female and two children being held hostage by an adult male. Officers asked both of the kids to come...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
