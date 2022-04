A rally for voting rights will be held at Nevada City’s Rood Center on Maidu Avenue, Monday, April 4th from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. Featured at the event will be Martin Luther King’s landmark speech “Beyond Vietnam,” read by individuals representing different segments of the community. The event is being held at Nevada County’s administration building to demonstrate support and appreciation for our local Registrar of Voters, Elections Office staff, and poll workers.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO