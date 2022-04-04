The rise of lacrosse in West Texas

The sports world and the world of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have collided on multiple occasions over the years. Racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a Bachelorette contestant and then became The Bachelor. Former NFL and college quarterback Jesse Palmer was famously The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Jordan Rodgers, brother of Aaron, was a contestant and winner on season 12 of The Bachelorette.
Families and communities from Portugal to Colorado are mourning the loss of six collegiate golfers and a coach who were among the nine people killed in a two-vehicle crash on a rural Texas highway on Tuesday. Six members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team ranging...
GoFundMe is a popular online crowdfunding platform tapped to raise funds for various causes around the globe. Anyone can start a GoFundMe and set a goal for how much money they want to raise, however, they can still collect payments even after that goal has been met. Anyone can also donate to any fundraiser. Here are six recent fundraisers in the Midland and Lubbock areas to know about.
Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane West Texas highway before colliding head-on with a van, killing nine people including six New Mexico college students and a golf coach, as well as a 13-year-old boy. The University of the...
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Nocona native was among the nine people killed Tuesday night in a tragic bus crash in West Texas. Laci Stone was a freshman majoring in Global Business Management at the University of the Southwest, where she played on the golf team while working toward her goal of becoming a business owner. She previously attended Nocona High School.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently released information regarding the upcoming set of performances by the university’s dance program. According to a news release from the university, the “Portraits of Dance” showcase is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 31 through April 2, and 2:30 p.m. April 3, in the Happy […]
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are celebrating a retiring history professor’s contributions to the university’s gender studies program. After 21 years of teaching at West Texas A&M University, Jean Stunz, a history professor and the founder of the university’s gender studies program, will be honored at a symposium at 2 […]
KTXS viewers submitted photos through yesterday and last night of the progression of the wildfires in Eastland, Ranger, and other parts of west Texas. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day. Check back in with this gallery for visual updates. Track crime, special events and more in...
When the Lubbock Matadors announced themselves as an expansion team in the NPSL last year, I was really excited. I loved the Lubbock Crickets, The Renegades and the Cotton Kings. I remember going to all of those games as a kid and having an incredible time, so a professional team coming back to Lubbock made all the sense in the world to me.
AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez has been named the Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Month for March, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Monday. The former Coronado Thunderbird batted .473 and slugged 1.054 in 19 games during the month of March for the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns. He slugged six doubles, […]
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the April 1, 2022 flipbook. Since Texas A&M left the Big 12 in 2012, Longhorns and Aggies alike have been starved of a favorite long-held sports rivalry. But in baseball, the legacy of competition survived, with games played in seven of the 10 years since the teams split ways in conference play. On Tuesday, fans showed how their love to hate lived on in a sold-out matchup at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won all three games of their conference series against Austin College this weekend 2-1; 5-3; 7-2. It was a great weekend for the Mountaineers as they picked up three more conference wins this weekend against Austin College. Game 1 – Schreiner 2 –...
Five El Paso high school girls basketball players have been named All-State by the Texas Girls Coaches Association in Class 5A.
The honored players were Andress' Marissa Hargrave, Chapin's Jasmin Holt, Chapin's Briana Montoya, Burges' Brianna Vargas and Burges' Jordyn Hernandez.
SOMERSET, Texas – Somerset ISD will hold a fundraiser this week for a district coach whose son was killed along with eight others from the University of The Southwest in a West Texas crash. Abby Rains is an assistant basketball and softball coach at Somerset High School and the...
