Pink mocks Rolling Stone magazine: You’ve ‘been irrelevant since 1990’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Pink can’t get no satisfaction with Rolling Stone magazine.

The 42-year-old pop-rocker slammed the music publication after it posted an article about the 25 greatest Grammy performances throughout the award show’s history.

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” the “Get the Party Started” singer wrote in the Instagram comments of the mag’s post.

The article noted high-profile musicians such as Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Eurythmics, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keyes, Ricky Martin and many more.

Pink added, “This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces. They put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s–t when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play.”

The mother of two then called out the outlet for their recent content and reporting, including writing about reality television.

Pink spilling some major facts about Rolling Stone. Hats off girl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w4FHrxDdTE

— L (@AlisonSwiftie94) April 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“That’s when [‘Jersey Shore’ star] Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f–king break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a s–t- but this is the biggest sellout in f–king history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted,” Pink said.

She kept on going, “F–k rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have.”

“This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time,” the “Happy Feet Two” star concluded.

Pink did not appear on the list and has performed on the Grammy awards stage over the years. She has scored three wins over the course of her career amid 21 nominations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3UW1_0eyjyO6M00 Pink performs during the 2014 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.CBS via Getty Images

She made her Grammy debut in 2010 and also rocked the house with performances in 2014, 2017 and 2021.

Fans came to the “So What” coroner’s defense, agreeing with her point of view on Twitter. “Let’s be honest, @Pink is 100% right about the integrity of @RollingStone. It has become one of the most biased pieces of rubbish in the media circus,” one user wrote .

Another pointed out, “This is what i love. she knows about music, the history of music because she loves it and forms her own opinions regardless of the ‘popularity’ of a magazine. rolling stone used to be the coolest magazine around, long before i was alive. it’s a shame. @Pink.”

“Pink spilling some major facts about Rolling Stone. Hats off girl,” someone added .

Comments / 0

