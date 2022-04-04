Kennewick Police arrest driver for DUI after two people died in collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision that involved a drunk driver, according to a Kennewick Police Department press release.

Kennewick Police said officers were dispatched on April 3, 2022, at 11:18 p.m. to the intersection of West Gage Blvd. and North Steptoe St., where two occupants in one vehicle were pronounced dead by Kennewick Fire. The driver of the second car involved was taken into custody for DUI, according to KPD.

Kennewick Police Traffic Unit is still investigating the incident, and KPD said they are not releasing any names of those involved so they can notify next of kin.

