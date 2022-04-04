Prospective School Board Member Workshop Tonight

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Speaking at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Governor Ron DeSantis expressed support and signed legislation to further "curriculum transparency." The bill, H.B. 1467, will require term limits for school board members, limiting them to serving no more than 12 years. It will also require certain meetings related to instructional materials to be open to the public. Those involved in selecting library materials will have to complete training and report materials that have public objections.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO