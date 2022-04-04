ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Prospective School Board Member Workshop Tonight

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westchester Putnam School Boards Association is offering a prospective school...

myrye.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Wake school board members consider new electoral maps

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wake school board members consider new electoral maps. The Wake County Board of Education is expected to vote on new board electoral maps and a...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Education
City
Rye, NY
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School Board looking for new District D board member

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District Board of Trustees is accepting resumes for the District D opening on the board. The position was vacated in February after representative Matt Mayo accepted a new job in Rankin County. Applicants must live in District D and have a...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
TheRobesonian

School Board members welcome the public to meetings

LUMBERTON — Some Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members say the public is welcome to comment at meetings in spite of a recent outburst by a board member during the March 8 meeting. “We welcome public comments,” said Mike Smith, chairman of the PSRC School Board....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospective School Board
First Coast News

Gov. DeSantis signs legislation limiting terms for school board members

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Speaking at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Governor Ron DeSantis expressed support and signed legislation to further "curriculum transparency." The bill, H.B. 1467, will require term limits for school board members, limiting them to serving no more than 12 years. It will also require certain meetings related to instructional materials to be open to the public. Those involved in selecting library materials will have to complete training and report materials that have public objections.
FLORIDA STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Bourbonnais School Board to swear in new member

BOURBONNAIS — After interviewing three out of seven applicants, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board is scheduled to swear in its newest board member at the end of the month. Board President Jayne Raef said that seven people applied for the board seat left vacant by former member Priscilla Dwyer’s...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
WMBB

Local school board members may soon have term limits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida school board members could be subject to term limits. Governor Ron DeSantis received legislation Tuesday that would limit local school board members to 12 years in office. Legislators had originally proposed 8-year limits. Bay District school board members we spoke to said they aren’t opposed to the idea. “The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy