Standish, ME

Resourcing Climate Activists for Sustainable Environmental Justice Work

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether with colleagues from the Institute of Advanced Sustainability Studies in...

9&10 News

EGLE Accepting Public Comment on Environmental Justice Tool

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is opening a 60-day public comment period on a new interactive mapping tool to help identify communities impacted by environmental hazards. According to EGLE, the Michigan Environmental Justice Mapping and Screening tool (MiEJScreen) allows users to explore environmental, health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
cntraveler.com

Activist Leah Thomas on How Intersectional Environmentalism and Travel Can Coexist

All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “We can't save the planet without uplifting the voices of its people, especially those most often unheard,” says Leah Thomas in her new book, The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet. “We should care about the protection of people as much as we care about the protection of our planet—to me, these fights are the same.”
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Nature-based carbon removal can help protect us from a warming planet

A new study finds that temporary nature-based carbon removal can lower global peak warming levels but only if complemented by ambitious fossil fuel emission reductions. Nature-based climate solutions aim to preserve and enhance carbon storage in terrestrial or aquatic ecosystems and could be a potential contributor to Canada's climate change mitigation strategy. "However, the risk is that carbon stored in ecosystems could be lost back to the atmosphere as a result of wildfires, insect outbreaks, deforestation or other human activities," says Kirsten Zickfeld, a distinguished professor of climate science in Simon Fraser University's Department of Geography who is on the research team.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Call to end the fossil fuel age as UN sets out latest stark climate warning

UN scientists have called for an end to the fossil fuel age, as a new report warns immediate action is needed to curb dangerous climate change.Meeting goals agreed by countries to limit temperature rises to 1.5C or below 2C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change requires rapid, deep and immediate greenhouse gas emissions cuts in all areas,  a new UN report says.And it calls for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb emissions.While there are signs of action, the world is heading for more than 3C of global warming, scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Carbon removal ‘unavoidable’ as climate dangers grow — IPCC

Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is essential to meet the Paris Agreement’s looming climate targets, according to a major report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It’s all but impossible to achieve net-zero carbon emissions — the key to halting global warming — without...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘It’s now or never’: IPCC warns emissions must decline by 2025 to avoid dangerous climate change

Scientists working for the world’s leading authority on climate change have warned that less than three years remain to bring global emissions into decline and avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.The “now or never” call to action from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published on Monday, also urged for emission levels to be slashed in half by 2030.At a press conference, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said....
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate activists blockade shipping company in solidarity with Ukraine

Climate activists have blockaded a global shipping company in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.The campaigners, from a number of different groups, are demanding an end to gas shipping that they say is fuelling the invasion of Ukraine.Four activists have locked themselves to four bikes and another to a gas canister outside the headquarters of Seapeak in Glasgow, while three activists are sitting on the ground and blocking the office.Others are displaying banners reading “Stop Shipping War” and “Make Renewables Not War”. Blue and yellow smoke flares, representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, have also been set off.The campaigners...
PROTESTS
Tree Hugger

Climate Progress Is Slow But the Solutions We Need Are Already Here

It had been four years since I last returned to my native England. I’d like to say this pause was an effort to reduce my air travel footprint and my well-publicized climate hypocrisy, but really it was just a pandemic-related hiatus. So when I flew to England earlier this month—yes, I did use Google Flights to find lower emissions options—I was struck by something encouraging: an awful lot had changed.
ENVIRONMENT

