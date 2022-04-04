Exxon gives green light to $10 billion Yellowtail development off the coast of Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corp.

rose 0.6% in premarket trades on Monday. The company said it made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals. The project, which will cost $10 billion, will include six drill centers and up to 26 production and 25 injection wells. It'll be the oil giant's fourth and largest project in the Stabroek Block, with expected production of about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025. Yellowtail production from the One Guyana floating production storage and offloading vessel will develop an estimated resource of more than 900 million barrels of oil. With more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels, Exxon said it anticipates up to 10 projects on the Stabroek Block. Separately, Hess Corp.

said its share of the Yellowtail development costs is expected to be $2.3 billion. Shares of Hess rose 0.9%.