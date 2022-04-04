ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy's lowers profit expectations after financing transaction but raises share buyback program by $150 million

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Wendy's Co.

WEN,

+0.83%

announced revised guidance on Monday after completing a financing transaction that includes $400 million of its Series 2022-1 4.535% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and $100 million of its Series 2022-1 4.236% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes. Wendy's now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents to 86 cents, down from previous guidance for 87 cents to 91 cents. The fast-food chain still expects sales growth of 6% to 8%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 89 cents and sales of $2.097 billion, implying 10.5% growth. Wendy's also announced a $150 million increase to its share repurchase program, bringing it to $250 million. The program expires February 2023. Wendy's stock fell 1.5% in Monday premarket trading after the news, and shares are up 4.6% over the past year.

