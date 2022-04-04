ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Tech to host summer forensic investigation camp

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is hosting a forensic investigation camp for high school-aged students this summer. The day camp will be June 1-3, 2022 on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 1 and 2, and from 9 a.m. to noon on June 3.

“We are excited to offer once again a summer day camp focused on forensic investigative techniques,” says Andrew Wheeler, Associate Professor of Forensic Investigation at WVU Tech.

Wheeler says campers will learn basic forensic skills like interpreting bloodstain evidence, processing fingerprints and evaluating a crime scene.

“It will be an immersive experience where attendees can take on the role of detective and evaluate life-like scenarios,” Wheeler says.

Students in 8th through 12th grades are eligible to apply. Applications are open now and payment will be due when students are selected. The camp is $250 for students who are accepted. Spots are limited to 25 students.

To register, go to camps.wvu.edu. Questions about the camp should be directed to Andrew Wheeler at Andrew.Wheeler@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-929-1219.

Lootpress

Lootpress

