ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukraine war, inflation and need for higher interest rates creating ‘unprecedented’ situation, says Jamie Dimon

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeuB7_0eyjwGgS00
Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said the Western world faces “challenges at every turn” but the U.S. economy remains strong, according to his annual letter to shareholders.

JPMorgan’s

JPM,

+0.22%

Dimon cited a myriad of difficulties, including unprecedented government actions, a strong recovery after a sharp and deep global recession, a highly polarized U.S. election, mounting inflation, a war in Ukraine and dramatic economic sanctions against Russia and an economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian sanctions could impact the bank’s business by $1 billion over time, he revealed.

Despite these potential setbacks, Dimon said said the current times also offer an opportunity to “put aside our differences, offer solutions and work with others in the Western world to come together in defense of democracy and essential freedoms, including free enterprise.”

Separately JPMorgan also filed its proxy statement which disclosed Dimon’s total compensation of $84.4 million for 2021, up from $31.7 million in 2020, according to the bank.

The latest figure includes $52.6 million in option awards for 2021, up from no option awards in 2020.

“The special award granted to Mr. Dimon reflects the board’s desire for him to continue to lead the firm for a further significant number of years,” the company said. “The board also took into account other factors, including the firm’s strong performance under Mr. Dimon’s stewardship since 2005, his exemplary leadership, and his significant contributions to the firm’s success during his tenure.”

Dimon’s total annual compensation in 2021 rose to $34.5 million from $31.5 million in 2020 and 2019. The increase was due to a $3 million boost he received in performance share units (PSUs) to $28 million in 2021 from $25 million.

His salary remained at $1.5 million.

Shares of JP Morgan Chase are down 14.6% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 4.6% by the S&P 500 and a loss of 4.2% by the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF

XLF,

-0.59%

is down 2.1%.

Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia by other world governments will slow the global economy — and things could get worse, Dimon said.

Adding persistent inflation that will require higher interest rates and a shift away from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, and “the confluence of these factors may be unprecedented,” Dimon said.

The world was facing a range of other challenges before war broke out, including nuclear proliferation, cybersecurity risks, terrorism, climate change and vast inequities in society, he said.

That makes strong American leadership more crucial than ever.

“Power abhors a vacuum, and it should be increasingly clear to all that without strong American leadership, chaos likely will prevail,” he wrote.

Dimon said the bank’s management looks past its short-term stock price because over time, the stock has outperformed. In the long run, its share price “is a measure of the progress we have made over the years,” he noted.

Dimon said he agreed with “my friend, Warren Buffett” (CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

BRK.B,

-1.84%

) that his company’s success is predicated upon the “extraordinary conditions” created by the U.S. government.

Dimon concluded his letter by crediting the bank’s employees with “guts, brains, integrity and enormous capabilities to navigate personally challenging circumstances while maintaining high standards of excellence.”

In terms of the U.S. economy, the consumer “is in excellent financial shape (on average), with leverage among the lowest on record, excellent mortgage underwriting (even though we’ve had home price appreciation), plentiful jobs with wage increases and more than $2 trillion in excess savings, mostly due to government stimulus,” he said.

Consumer spending over the last several months is 12% above pre-COVID-19 levels, while recognizing that the account balances in lower-income households, smaller to begin with, are going down faster and that income for those households is not keeping pace with rising inflation, he said.

Comments / 3

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Warren Buffett
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Ukraine#Inflation#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Western#Russian
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

126K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy