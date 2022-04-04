AMD to buy Pensando for $1.9 billion to build out its data center business

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

rose 0.2% in premarket trading, after the semiconductor company announced a deal to buy privately held Pensando for about $1.9 billion. AMD aims the deal for the provider of computing, networking and security services, which is expected to close in the second quarter, to expand its data center offerings. "To build a leading-edge data center with the best performance, security, flexibility and lowest total cost of ownership requires a wide range of compute engines," said AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su. "Today, with our acquisition of Pensando, we add a leading distributed services platform to our high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA and adaptive SoC portfolio." AMD's stock has tumbled 24.8% year to date through Friday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index

has shed 14.7% and the S&P 500

has slipped 4.6%.