Manchester United Expected To Make Offer for Serie A Star Amidst Exit Rumours

By Kaustubh Pandey
 2 days ago

Manchester United are about to make an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, with the player likely to leave the club in the summer, claims a report.

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with a move to Old Trafford during the tutelage of Jose Mourinho. But with United seemingly ready to rebuild again, he is reportedly being eyed once again.

La Repubblica (via Get Italian Football News ) have reported in their print edition today that United will put forward an offer of €60 million for the Serbian in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also expected to move for him.

It is also stated that Maurizio Sarri will have a meeting with the Lazio board soon and he will let the management know that the Serbian's sale will help the club in earning finances that will make them bolster their squad.

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed for the Roman club this season, with the 27-year-old scoring nine goals and picking up as many assists too.

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
Daily Mail

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen questions why his boss Erik ten Hag would go to a team that's 'been doing BADLY for years' as he aims a dig at Manchester United amid club's interest in the Dutchman

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
