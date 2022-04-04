Manchester United Expected To Make Offer for Serie A Star Amidst Exit Rumours

Manchester United are about to make an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, with the player likely to leave the club in the summer, claims a report.

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with a move to Old Trafford during the tutelage of Jose Mourinho. But with United seemingly ready to rebuild again, he is reportedly being eyed once again.

La Repubblica (via Get Italian Football News ) have reported in their print edition today that United will put forward an offer of €60 million for the Serbian in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also expected to move for him.

It is also stated that Maurizio Sarri will have a meeting with the Lazio board soon and he will let the management know that the Serbian's sale will help the club in earning finances that will make them bolster their squad.

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed for the Roman club this season, with the 27-year-old scoring nine goals and picking up as many assists too.

