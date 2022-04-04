Former child protective investigator arrested for falsifying records

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said former child protective investigator Jennifer Lewis was arrested Friday for allegedly filing false reports about home visits she was supposed to conduct.

Sheriff Chris Nocco held a Monday morning press conference where he outlined the case. He said Lewis, a five-year veteran with the sheriff's office, was working with a trainee and on two documented occasions said she met with families when the trainee said that didn't happen.

According to Sheriff Nocco, the trainee reported the incidents to the major crimes unit and they started an investigation. Nocco said they examined 89 cases and found no one was put in harm's way or left in danger.

Pasco County detectives said Lewis resigned when confronted with the information. She was arrested Friday afternoon.

Nocco said there are several checks for incidents like this, but since the trainee reported the issue, detectives were able to make the arrest quickly.

"We can make honest mistakes, but you can't do things purposely that would put persons in harm's way," Sheriff Nocco said.