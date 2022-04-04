ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

After biding his time, Phillips set for starting role on back end of Clemson's defense

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JR6rG_0eyjv9cp00

Jalyn Phillips has practiced his share of patience at Clemson.

Phillips is beginning his fourth year in the program after signing with the Tigers in 2019 out of Archer (Georgia) High, where he was teammates with a more high-profile Clemson signee that year, Andrew Booth. Unlike Booth, a two-year starter who’s widely projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Phillips has yet to carve out a consistent starting role on the back end of the Tigers’ defense.

In fact, Phillips has started just seven games for the Tigers to this point while competing amid a crowded room of talented safeties the last handful of seasons. He sat behind Tanner Muse, Nolan Turner and K’Von Wallace, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, as a freshman. He then bided his time the last two seasons at free safety behind Turner, an All-American in 2020 who’s hoping to hear his name called in this year’s draft after playing in 65 career games over six seasons at Clemson.

Not everyone was willing to wait it out. Joseph Charleston, another safety who was also part of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal midway through last season, but Phillips said that thought never crossed his mind.

“Trust the process,” Phillips said.

That process appears to be paying off.

Phillips is now the favorite to be Turner’s successor at free safety entering his senior season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has repped there almost exclusively with the first-team defense this spring, though Phillips said he’s doing some cross-training at strong safety, too, something his position coach, Mickey Conn, is having most of the safeties do in order to create and maximize versatility at the position.

While Phillips wasn’t exactly content with being a backup the last few years – “(starting) should be everyone’s goal when they come in,” he said – he was confident he’d eventually rise to the top of the depth chart at what he admitted was one of his dream schools. Having grown up approximately 90 miles down the road, it’s also a more convenient trip for his family to make to watch him play at Clemson, which is one of the primary reasons he said he stuck it out.

“And playing under a guy like (defensive coordinator) Wes (Goodwin) and a guy like Coach Conn,” Phillips said. “Genuine men. Guys that love you on and off the field. Coach (Dabo) Swinney, another guy that loves you on and off the field no matter what it is. Playing under them and playing for my family is really the big reason why I go so hard.”

Phillips saw the most extensive playing time of his career last season. He played in 12 games and started six of those filling in for an injured Turner, using a skill set that he believes is different from those that came before him at the position to finish the season with 47 tackles and three pass breakups.

“I’m more like a mixture of all of them,” Phillips said of his playing style. “A guy that can come in the box and fit. A hard hitter. Go in the slot and cover and has got range over the top. Just being able to do it all.”

But in an ironic twist, Phillips believes it’s what he learned from his successor that has him in position to play his largest role yet on Clemson’s defense. Phillips credited Turner for helping him grow his mental capacity for the game in the film room, where Phillips said it was a daily “routine” for the two to watch tape together.

“I appreciate him the most,” Phillips said. “Some people, they hate on the guy that’s in front of them, but I never in my life will hate on another man. I just really learned the game from him. He really slowed things down for me player-wise. That’s the reason he’s one of my close friends to this day.”

Phillips said it’s helped him take his game to another level, and he’s not the only one who holds that opinion. Conn said he’s seen a different level of confidence from Phillips this spring and has watched him emerge as the leader in the safety room, a role Phillips said is still taking some getting used to for him in some aspects.

“Coming in, I always did what was right, did what coach needed me to do and did a little extra, so I feel like I’ve always been a leader about what I’ve been doing,” he said. “But this year, taking on that role, I’m trying to be more vocal and get some of the young guys in and watch some film because I know how it was for me when I first came here. Everything was fast and everything is fast on the field. You might know it on the paper, but as soon as you get out here (on the field), your mind goes crazy.”

Said Swinney, “He’s been around here. He’s been a good player and he’s started some games for us, but he’s just really kind of come into his own as a fourth-year guy.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0eyjv9cp00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Clemson

Clemson has been dealt the most significant injury of its spring football season. Receiver Adam Randall has sustained a knee injury that will force him to miss the 2022 season. A team spokesman (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Recruiting#American Football#Tigers#All American#Trust
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
The Spun

Clemson Wide Receiver Suffered Torn ACL Injury

A Clemson freshman receiver is likely going to miss a significant chunk of the 2022 season. Per multiple reports, Tigers midyear enrollee Adam Randall tore his ACL during Friday’s practice session. Head coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed that Randall will have surgery later this week. “Adam sustained a knee...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Shane Beamer breaks down South Carolina quarterback situation behind Spencer Rattler

Although South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer hasn’t officially announced Spencer Rattler as the Gamecocks starting quarterback for the 2022 season, there’s not much doubt the Oklahoma transfer will be the team’s primary signal-caller for the upcoming campaign. A highly-rated quarterback who had success at OU, Rattler should be able to fit right in at South Carolina in Beamer’s system.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy