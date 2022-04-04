ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville boys, girls lacrosse teams open with big wins

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
One Baldwinsville lacrosse team wants to maintain its place atop the area Class A ranks. The other is just as determined to get there.

What the boys and girls Bees had in common, though, was unqualified success on the opening Saturday of the 2022 season, each of them picking up lopsided victories.

B’ville’s boys, the reigning sectional champions, traveled east to face Section II’s Ballston Spa and, with a strong push through the game’s middle stages, soared past the Scotties 14-3.

Returning a solid core of players from last year’s 14-3 squad, the Bees started to take control in the second quarter, where it outscored Ballston Spa 5-1. It then did the same in the third period to pull further away.

There was near-perfect scoring balance, too. Keegan Lynch, Carson Dyl and Ryan Hollenbeck each picked up three goals, Lynch adding two assists and Dyl one assist.

Trey Ordway and Ryan Quinn matched each other with two goals and three assists, with Dylan Wirtheim getting the other goal as Leo Johnson and Greg Marinelli also earned assists.

As this went on, B’ville’s girls lacrosse team began its long-awaited quest to reach the championship that just eluded the Bees when it lost in overtime to Cicero-North Syracuse in the 2021 sectional Class A final.

At Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, the Bees faced a Westhill side that, two nights earlier, had pushed West Genesee into overtime before taking a 9-8 defeat.

The Warriors could not match that effort here, B’ville controlling all phases of the game and rolling to a 16-5 victory.

Much of the margin was built in the first half, with the Bees controlling draws, making consistent attacks and putting 10 shots past Westhill goalie Frannie Argentieri.

Carlie Desimone and Brianna Peters both scored four times, with Desimone adding four assists. Sophia Muscolino finished with two goals and two assists.

Mia Pozzi and Grace Hollenbeck also had two-goal outings, with Sara Hunter and Alexza Zalla earning single tallies. Sydney Huhtala picked up six ground balls as, between them, Samantha Tanguay and Ava Graham stopped 13 of Westhill’s 18 shots.

