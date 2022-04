(Creston) Thursday is the season opener for the Atlantic girls golf team. The Trojans play at Creston. Coach Kathy Hobson’s group has five returning varsity players from last year. Raegan Leonard is the lone senior. “She’s a four year participant now so she’s coming and being a good leader and showing good leadership ability for us with the other kids and underclassmen. Her game has really come a long ways in the four years that she has participated.”

