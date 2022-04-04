ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jury begins deliberations in governor kidnapping plot trial

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G41Zd_0eyjtna600

After years of investigation and weeks of court proceedings, a jury is now deciding the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Monday morning the 12-person jury panel and three alternates were brought in to the courtroom for a total of about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Judge Robert Jonker told them this is not about politics or about the pandemic, this is a criminal case and they have to weigh the evidence and the law.

Just after 3 p.m., the jury asked Judge Jonker for the definition of a weapon.

He told them it is a category of devices that could readily be used or designed to destroy, injure or kill someone or something, as opposed to something you’d simply use for fun, and that the term could be applied very broadly based on context.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were all arrested in October of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to kidnap for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her vacation home.

The men were supposedly angry over COVID-19 restrictions and allegedly planned it from June to October 2020.

After nearly two years of the government preparing its case, four weeks of trial has culminated in a jury of 12 now tasked with deciding the fate of the four men.

"Well, we made our defense, so it is what it is, the cake is baked,” said Christopher Gibbons, attorney for Adam Fox. “But I'm very happy with the product and where we're at, and I'm looking forward to what the jury has to say one way or the other."

In his closing argument, Gibbons said you can't "make terrorists so we can arrest them."

They have argued that the defendants were entrapped by undercover agents and informants who pushed the plan forward.

Three things have to be proven for the jury to reach a guilty verdict: that two or more people conspired the plan; they willingly and voluntarily entered it; and they did things to advance it.

If convicted, all four men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Complex

MS-13 Gang Leader Sentenced to Life in Prison on Racketeering Charges

A former MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison on racketeering charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 41, who was once the highest ranking MS-13 member of its East Coast operations, was convicted on Friday of federal racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
BBC

Gretchen Whitmer: FBI agent 'bomb-maker' in kidnap plot

Men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor in 2020 sought to buy bombs with "IOUs", a court has heard. FBI agent Timothy Bates testified Monday that he had posed undercover as a bomb-maker and infiltrated the plotters' group. The group was "excited" to buy bombs, but did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
cbs17

Garner man sentenced to 20 months for $1.7M in COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million. Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed...
GARNER, NC
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy