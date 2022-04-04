ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ESPN ignored key UConn stories on NCAA title game broadcast

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

ESPN was on the air for 75 minutes before the start of the women’s national championship basketball game without much talk about one of the key points of the game — that one of UConn’s starters, Azzi Fudd, missed the pre-game practice because she wasn’t feeling well.

With all that pre-game time to fill, one would think the ESPN broadcast crew would have mentioned it, especially during Holly Rowe’s pre-game interview with Geno Auriemma.

Fudd’s playing time was limited, but ESPN waited until the game started to tell us why.

The team also missed UConn’s Evina Westbrook tweak her ankle during a drive to the hoop. Play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco didn’t mention it until Westbrook was on the sidelines, trying to deal with the injury.

Most of the comments from Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo were on target — South Carolina’s dominance made it an easy game to analyze, even though Ruocco can be annoying with his over-enthusiasm.

The announcers had their storylines set up. Fudd’s absence in the shoot-around wasn’t in those storylines, so it was ignored until the game started.

