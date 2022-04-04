Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Received A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Orlando & It's His Twin

Do you smell what The Rock's got cookin'? This time, it's a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Orlando, and the resemblance is uncanny. No, seriously... you'd think it's real!

The iconic Dwayne Johnson, most famously known as The Rock, had the honor of receiving a life-size wax version of himself commemorating his career as an action icon.

The wax figure depicts him in the air, gripping a thin rope as he's scaling a building. The artists paid attention to detail as they gave the figure a rugged look, all with the help of the star's touch.

Yep, Johnson was in on the artistry carefully working with the sculptors on how it looks.

But the wax figures don't stop at just one. In fact, he received FOUR different versions of himself in wax museums across the U.S. Besides Orlando, he's featured in Hollywood, Las Vegas, and even New York City.

"A real honor to be immortalized multiple times and I had a lot of FUN working closely with the very talented Madame Tussauds team," wrote Johnson on his Instagram post.

The actor is a beloved presence in the American entertainment industry, and he has a pretty extensive resumé. He's had a slew of movie roles, he won The People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards, and he is an entrepreneur, having founded his own tequila brand, Teremana.

In Hollywood, his wax figure resembles his "Movie Star" persona. In New York City, you get to see The Rock as "The People's Champion." In Las Vegas, the museum showcases Johnson's entrepreneurial background as the Founder of Teremana Tequila.

The tequila connoisseur added to his Instagram caption and wrote that the attraction in Las Vegas has a Teremana tequila experience.

From the veins around his muscles to the correct shading of his tattoos, and even the defined lines around his warm smile, the creators really paid attention to detail. The new additions to these museums will be a treat for The Rock's fans.