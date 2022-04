Monique and Rory’s formal wedding at the Chateau Bu-Sche was a heartfelt ceremony that lovingly blended two families into one. It sounds cliche, but truly live in, savor, and enjoy each moment of the process and of the day. It really, truly does go by SO FAST! We found ourselves saying that we wanted to do it again to relive those moments that seemed so fleeting looking back on that day.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 DAYS AGO