Volcano Virus Inspires New Ways To Deliver Drugs and Vaccines

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom hot volcanic springs where the water is nearly boiling acid, scientists have discovered how lemon-shaped viruses got their form. And that discovery could lead to new and better ways to deliver drugs and vaccines. While the vast majority of viruses are either rod-like or spherical (such as the...

www.technologynetworks.com

scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Phys.org

How giant viruses mature: New evidence from the medusavirus provides insight

Giant viruses represent a unique group of viruses that are similar in size to small bacteria. Medusavirus—a special type of giant virus—was first isolated from a hot spring in Japan. Genetic studies showed that medusavirus was more closely related to eukaryotic cells than to other giant viruses, suggesting that it may hold the key to understanding eukaryotic evolution. Although the details of medusavirus morphology and maturation in infected cells have so far remained elusive, the researchers behind its initial discovery now have some answers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Volcano
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Gut Bacteria May Be an Important Factor in Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don’t respond to medication. Almost half of the U.S. adult population has high blood pressure — or hypertension — and about 20% of these patients have treatment-resistant hypertension. The reason why some people are resistant to treatment has been a mystery, but new study results show that a certain gut bacterium may be an important factor.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Can some anti-nausea drugs increase stroke risk?

A recent study found that certain anti-nausea and vomiting medications tripled the risk for ischemic stroke. The risk was highest for metopimazine, followed by metoclopramide, and then domperidone. More studies are needed to confirm the findings. , and dementia, which cause symptoms of psychosis or losing touch with reality. Excess...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 mixed with flu increases risk of severe illness and death

Adults in hospital who have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time are at much greater risk of severe disease and death compared with patients who have COVID-19 alone or with other viruses, research shows. Patients with co-infection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and influenza viruses were over four...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis 

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose—a type of sugar—to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. 
SCIENCE

