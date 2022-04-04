Communicate and Compromise to Be Co-Parent of the Year!

Drew Barrymore has said the hardest part of co-parenting with her ex Will Kopelman is that she misses her children when they’re away.“You miss [the kids] when you’re apart because that wasn’t the plan,” the 47-year-old actor said during an interview with Parents magazine.Last year, the Blended actor opened up about her experience as a mother, revealing that she was “terrified” and “felt alone” when she first became a parent.Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with Kopelman, spoke candidly about the realities of motherhood during an episode of “Dear Drew” on Entertainment Tonight.“I didn’t expect to feel...
