Relationships

Communicate and Compromise to Be Co-Parent of the Year!

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little bit of work, separated...

www.whas11.com

Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
Boston Herald

Words to avoid when co-parenting

When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So I avoid it, which just makes things worse. Then I hear about how she can’t trust me because we said we’d never go back to court. What’s good ex-etiquette?
SOCIETY
Parents Magazine

Expert Tips to Better Co-Parent, Even When You're In a Two-Parent Household

Co-parenting can be difficult, especially if your relationship with your ex is rocky. Tips from parenting experts—and moms and dads who've been there and survived—can help make the experience a little easier. But parents who are no longer romantically involved aren't the only ones who can benefit from co-parenting tips and techniques. It turns out that the basics of good co-parenting are pretty good goals, whatever shape your family takes. Applying them in a two-parent household is also a good idea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Pro Parent: Parents can help teach children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Drew Barrymore on the hardest part of co-parenting with ex Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore has said the hardest part of co-parenting with her ex Will Kopelman is that she misses her children when they’re away.“You miss [the kids] when you’re apart because that wasn’t the plan,” the 47-year-old actor said during an interview with Parents magazine.Last year, the Blended actor opened up about her experience as a mother, revealing that she was “terrified” and “felt alone” when she first became a parent.Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with Kopelman, spoke candidly about the realities of motherhood during an episode of “Dear Drew” on Entertainment Tonight.“I didn’t expect to feel...
RELATIONSHIPS
Leavenworth Times

‘Best of’ questions are all about gifts

Dear Amy: My oldest son will be turning five next month. We are planning a party at a local park with simple games and food. My problem is, I don’t want guests to bring presents. He has lots of toys, and I feel our house is overrun! However, I don’t want him to be hurt with the expectation of opening presents. Please help!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bangor Daily News

Down Syndrome Advocacy Project co-founded by Madawaska native helps new parents

MADAWASKA, Maine — Inspired by their sons, two mothers have formed a non-profit organization advocating for and supplying secondary education scholarships to people with Down Syndrome. Erica Koch of Litchfield, who graduated from Madawaska High School, is the vice president of the new organization Down Syndrome Advocacy Project of...
MADAWASKA, ME
The Post and Courier

USC Aiken grad writes children's book to bring awareness to differences in twins

As a child, local author Vandria Steward wanted nothing more than to be seen as an individual. One of the main challenges Steward, a native of Ruffin, faced when she was younger was the inability of others to accept her and her twin sister’s differences. Because of this, Steward felt the need to force others to acknowledge her individuality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

