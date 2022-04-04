ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airlines cancel, delay hundreds of weekend flights due to tech issues, weather

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoE42_0eyjsLEv00

Southwest Airlines canceled about 400 flights and had 1,400 delays, while American Airlines canceled 270 and delayed more than 500 over the weekend due to weather and technology problems.

It was a weekend of headaches for travelers on all airlines though, which canceled more than 1,400 flights in the U.S.

Monday looks better though as Southwest showed a dozen cancellations and 80 delays.

For American Monday, it's 29 cancellations and nine delays.

The airlines blamed a combination of technical issues and bad weather -- especially in Florida which is jammed with spring breakers.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
