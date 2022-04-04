ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Complete coverage of the Whitmer kidnapping plot trials

By WILX News 10
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Below are links to previous articles on the trial in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Some of the accused are being charged in federal court while others are in state courts in Antrim and...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

West Michigan killer’s van leaving the streets for good

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A killer’s vehicle will be taken off the streets for good. The minivan, owned by a man who killed two women in Michigan, will be destroyed. A judge has sided with Muskegon County prosecutors, who asked to get rid of Jeffrey Willis’s Dodge Grand Caravan.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day

Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Jurors asked for a definition of “weapon” Monday but otherwise gave no indication of the progress of their work.“We'll do the same drill” Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Three of them also face additional charges, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely an explosive.The judge consulted prosecutors and defense lawyers before explaining how to define...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Michigan Attorney General#Governor Of Michigan#Wilx#District Court#News 10
WWMT

Suspect text: "When's lynching? in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Attorneys for the four suspects charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on the FBI's most crucial witness to date. During the trial Monday, kidnapping plot mastermind Adam Fox's attorney Christopher Gibbons cross-examined the FBI's informant known as "Big Dan"...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Arguement ends with man shot in Ingham Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night around 8 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Seven Gables Rd. in Ingham Township on the report of a shooting. Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect, a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting that left one person dead. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in the Lake Columbia area of Columbia Township in Jackson County. The area near the corner of Hawthorne Drive and Hewitt Road, near the northeast area of the lake, was roped off as News 10 crews arrived on scene.
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Cars 108

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Trash illegally dumped at Windsor Township State Game Area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Windsor Township State Game Area is supposed to be some of the most pristine land Michigan has to offer. However, someone turned the wildlife area -- located between I-96 and I-69 in Eaton County -- into a makeshift garbage dump. Richard Nickols, with the Michigan...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Teens won’t be charged as adults in killing of Lansing 18-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tomaz J. Shessia was killed by gunshot in the morning of March 23, at a bus stop located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Mary Avenue. The Lansing Police Department soon released further shocking information, when they confirmed that two suspects were...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy