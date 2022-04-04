Complete coverage of the Whitmer kidnapping plot trials

Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Jurors asked for a definition of “weapon” Monday but otherwise gave no indication of the progress of their work.“We'll do the same drill” Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Three of them also face additional charges, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely an explosive.The judge consulted prosecutors and defense lawyers before explaining how to define...
Comments / 3