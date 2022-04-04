ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted.

Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.

"I will be heading up to Augusta to continue my preparation and practice," Woods tweeted. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Woods' last PGA Tour tournament was the 2020 Masters. He then took a hiatus from golf to recover from leg injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

The Masters Twitter account posted photos Sunday, which showed Woods practicing and walking the course. The account also tweeted a highlight video, with the caption: "Welcome back to Augusta National, Tiger."

PGATour.com reported that Woods arrived at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at the driving range. He did a 20-minute warm-up with various clubs. He ended that session with three fairway wood shots and seven hits with his driver. He then went on to the 10th tee.

"He looked good to me," fellow golfer Billy Horschel told PGATour.com. "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident, ... the way the swing looked and the speed."

Woods, 46, tied for 38th at the 2020 Masters. He claimed his latest major title at the 2019 Masters. He participated in the 2021 PNC Championship, a pro-am tournament, with 12-year-old son Charlie in December in Orlando, Fla.

Woods said in November that he doesn't expect to return as a full-time player on the PGA Tour, due to his leg injuries and lingering back issues. He also said there is "no reason" he can't "ramp up" for a few events each year.

Golfers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. EDT Thursday for the first round of the Masters. The four-round tournament airs on Masters.com, ESPN and CBS.

Moments from Tiger Wood's career

FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reveals Honest Opinion Of Tiger Woods’ Chances

Tiger Woods stole the headlines at Augusta this morning, announcing not only that he would be playing in the Masters but saying he thought he could win the event. As talented and legendary as Tiger is, it might seem preposterous that he could capture another green jacket after not playing tournament golf for 14 months following his car crash. However, fellow tour pro Rory McIlroy is a believer.
GOLF
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

