Southlake, TX

Man jailed in Southlake after police say he fired in case of mistaken identity

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

A man was arrested Saturday in Southlake where he's accused of firing a shot in what police say they believe was a case of mistaken identity.

It all started when a man named Adrian Hill was stopped at a traffic light and his vehicle was hit by an SUV that then drove away.

Police said Hill chased the SUV but lost sight of it when it turned onto Stockton Drive near Dove Road.

Hill found a similar SUV in the driveway of a home on Stockton and, assuming it was the hit-and-run vehicle, he pulled into the driveway, got out with a gun, and confronted the man in the SUV, police said.

There was a struggle and a shot was fired in the direction of the home. No one was hit by the bullet but both Hill and the other man were hurt during the fight. Police said neither had life-threatening injuries.

Southlake police confirmed that the SUV in the driveway was not the same one that hit Hill's vehicle.

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

